Creekmur Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.3% during the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 196,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,356,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 55,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,470,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,104,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 292,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,022,000 after acquiring an additional 46,717 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $237.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $285.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.58.

In other news, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.44, for a total value of $2,601,412.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 218,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,060,328.80. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $44,366,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 50,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,164,482.07. This represents a 79.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 713,681 shares of company stock valued at $148,264,518. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNOW opened at $168.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.78. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $120.10 and a one year high of $280.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a PE ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 48.50% and a negative net margin of 28.43%.The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

