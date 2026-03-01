Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PLTR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.96.

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $43,738,207.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $79,162.24. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,795.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 219,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,340,976.12. This represents a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,054,279 shares of company stock worth $142,212,233 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.9%

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $137.19 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.12 and a twelve month high of $207.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.77, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.