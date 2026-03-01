iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Bought by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of IVV opened at $689.38 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $700.97. The stock has a market cap of $757.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $691.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $676.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

