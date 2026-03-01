Waste Management, Inc. $WM Shares Acquired by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 112.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Waste Management by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $232.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.55.

In other news, CAO John A. Carroll sold 1,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total value of $239,638.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,205.39. This trade represents a 10.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 30,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.36, for a total transaction of $7,000,640.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 225,793 shares in the company, valued at $52,013,675.48. This represents a 11.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 62,820 shares of company stock worth $14,487,482 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WM opened at $240.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.11 and a 52-week high of $242.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.33. The company has a market capitalization of $97.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 10.74%.The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

