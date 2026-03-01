Waste Management, Inc. $WM Shares Acquired by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 112.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Waste Management by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.
Waste Management News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Waste Management this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Broader market/industry tailwind — a report highlights long-term growth in the healthcare waste-management market, which supports demand for regulated waste services and can benefit large, diversified providers like WM. Healthcare Waste Management Market Size
- Positive Sentiment: Price momentum since earnings — investor notes point out WM has rallied since its last quarterly report, prompting discussion of whether that momentum can continue (supports short-term buying interest). Zacks: WM Up Since Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Relative performance debate — a Barchart piece notes WM has lagged the S&P 500 over the past year but reports analysts remain moderately optimistic; this frames the stock as undervalued by some and fairly valued by others. Is WM Underperforming the S&P 500?
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector peer activity — news of contract wins at smaller regional waste/cleaning firms highlights steady demand in services markets but has limited direct impact on WM’s fundamentals. Primech Contract Wins
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — WM’s CAO John A. Carroll sold 37 shares (small dollar amount) in a disclosed SEC filing; while the size is minor, insider sales can create short-term sentiment pressure. CAO Sale SEC Filing
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — WM’s CFO David L. Reed also sold 37 shares (disclosed in SEC filing); again small in size but contributes to the narrative of insider trimming. CFO Sale SEC Filing
- Negative Sentiment: Institutional reduction — Aster Capital significantly trimmed its WM stake (reported reduction), a data point that can amplify selling pressure from funds rebalancing. Aster Capital Reduces Position
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation critique — analysis on Seeking Alpha calls WM a reliable dividend name but argues the stock trades at a premium, highlighting valuation as a potential restraint on further multiple expansion. Seeking Alpha: Dividend Darling, But Premium Stinks
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WM
Insider Transactions at Waste Management
In other news, CAO John A. Carroll sold 1,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total value of $239,638.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,205.39. This trade represents a 10.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 30,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.36, for a total transaction of $7,000,640.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 225,793 shares in the company, valued at $52,013,675.48. This represents a 11.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 62,820 shares of company stock worth $14,487,482 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Waste Management Stock Performance
Shares of WM opened at $240.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.11 and a 52-week high of $242.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.33. The company has a market capitalization of $97.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58.
Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 10.74%.The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Waste Management
Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.
Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Waste Management
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- This makes me furious
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.