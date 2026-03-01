Creekmur Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Creekmur Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,875 shares during the quarter. Leidos makes up 0.6% of Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,528,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $556,677,000 after acquiring an additional 111,813 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Leidos by 3.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,909,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $460,203,000 after purchasing an additional 103,321 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,221,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,778,000 after purchasing an additional 39,378 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,501,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,529,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $241,256,000 after purchasing an additional 598,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Leidos from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Leidos from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.18.

Leidos stock opened at $174.98 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $205.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. Leidos had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 8.43%.The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.050-12.450 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 15.45%.

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total transaction of $576,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 38,575 shares in the company, valued at $7,414,500.75. This represents a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos’ work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

