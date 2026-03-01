Bridget Engle Sells 30,000 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) EVP Bridget Engle sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $2,613,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 83,478 shares in the company, valued at $7,270,933.80. This trade represents a 26.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of WFC opened at $81.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.44. The company has a market cap of $250.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $58.42 and a twelve month high of $97.76.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $21.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.71%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $99.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Miller Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

