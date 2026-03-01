Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Stake Boosted by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $35,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,657,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,629 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,646,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,206,000 after purchasing an additional 589,365 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 119.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,027,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,487,000 after buying an additional 1,102,322 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 1,768,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,472,000 after buying an additional 214,432 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,756,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,186,000 after buying an additional 54,925 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $204.97 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $205.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

