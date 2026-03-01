Olivier Rabiller Sells 143,000 Shares of Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) CEO Olivier Rabiller sold 143,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $2,905,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,192,546 shares in the company, valued at $24,232,534.72. This represents a 10.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Olivier Rabiller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 27th, Olivier Rabiller sold 144,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $2,926,080.00.

GTX opened at $20.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.17. Garrett Motion Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.33.

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 38.75%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Garrett Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Garrett Motion declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Positive Sentiment: Garrett won a China e‑bus e‑cooling contract, a product win that supports growth into electrified commercial vehicles and could expand addressable market and aftermarket revenue. Garrett’s China E-Bus E-Cooling Win

Garrett won a China e‑bus e‑cooling contract, a product win that supports growth into electrified commercial vehicles and could expand addressable market and aftermarket revenue. Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying/momentum: Harbor Mid Cap Value Fund added GTX, a vote of confidence from a mid‑cap manager that can help drive demand. Harbor Mid Cap Value Fund Adds GTX

Institutional buying/momentum: Harbor Mid Cap Value Fund added GTX, a vote of confidence from a mid‑cap manager that can help drive demand. Positive Sentiment: Corporate returns to shareholders: the company recently declared a quarterly dividend ($0.08/share) and has an active $250M buyback authorization (up to ~7.7% of shares), both supportive of the share price and signaling management’s confidence in cash generation. MarketBeat: GTX Profile

Corporate returns to shareholders: the company recently declared a quarterly dividend ($0.08/share) and has an active $250M buyback authorization (up to ~7.7% of shares), both supportive of the share price and signaling management’s confidence in cash generation. Neutral Sentiment: Recent financials: Garrett beat the quarter on EPS ($0.42 vs. $0.39) and revenue grew ~5.6% year‑over‑year — healthy operational data but mixed longer‑term returns (negative ROE). MarketBeat: Earnings Summary

Recent financials: Garrett beat the quarter on EPS ($0.42 vs. $0.39) and revenue grew ~5.6% year‑over‑year — healthy operational data but mixed longer‑term returns (negative ROE). Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: CEO Olivier Rabiller sold large blocks (143k and 144k shares across Feb. 25–27; SEC filings), and other insiders including SVP Daniel Deiro and Director Julia Steyn also sold material stakes. Large, clustered insider sales are creating near‑term downward pressure and investor concern about timing. Rabiller SEC Filing Deiro SEC Filing Director Sale Alert

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTX. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,383,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Garrett Motion by 51.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,715,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,296 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Garrett Motion by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,235,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,808 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Garrett Motion by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,139,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Garrett Motion by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,473,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,264 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research cut Garrett Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Garrett Motion from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Garrett Motion from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc is a technology leader specializing in the design, development and manufacture of turbocharging systems and related technologies for the global automotive industry. Its product portfolio includes conventional exhaust gas turbochargers, variable-geometry turbochargers, electric and e-boost turbochargers, as well as electronic actuators, sensors and thermal management systems. The company’s solutions are engineered to improve engine efficiency, reduce emissions and support automakers’ efforts to meet evolving regulatory standards for fuel economy and air quality.

Garrett Motion traces its roots to the founding of AiResearch by Cliff Garrett in 1936, a pioneer in aircraft and automotive turbocharging technologies.

