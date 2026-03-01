NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) CEO Sells $2,339,194.20 in Stock

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Davidson sold 64,708 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $2,339,194.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 459,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,623,902.85. The trade was a 12.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Up 3.4%

NewAmsterdam Pharma stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.06. NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.92 million. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.67% and a negative net margin of 906.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAMS. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,714.1% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 137,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 129,913 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $961,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NAMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

NewAmsterdam Pharma, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small‐molecule therapies for cardiometabolic diseases. The company’s research efforts are aimed at addressing key unmet needs in metabolic syndrome, obesity and type 2 diabetes by modulating pathways involved in glucose regulation, energy homeostasis and lipid metabolism.

The company’s development pipeline features multiple small‐molecule candidates at various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

