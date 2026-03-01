Insider Selling: NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) CEO Sells $2,056,330.90 in Stock

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Davidson sold 58,253 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $2,056,330.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 459,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,233,022.70. This represents a 11.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ NAMS opened at $35.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.01. NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.06.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.92 million. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.67% and a negative net margin of 906.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 4,425.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NAMS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen cut NewAmsterdam Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

NewAmsterdam Pharma, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small‐molecule therapies for cardiometabolic diseases. The company’s research efforts are aimed at addressing key unmet needs in metabolic syndrome, obesity and type 2 diabetes by modulating pathways involved in glucose regulation, energy homeostasis and lipid metabolism.

The company’s development pipeline features multiple small‐molecule candidates at various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

