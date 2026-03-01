Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.0% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 40,999,982 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $1,236,482,000. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 118.3% in the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,226,000 after buying an additional 1,704,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,700,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,109 shares during the period. Finally, Kensington Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2,124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 366,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,386,000 after acquiring an additional 350,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: 24/7 Wall St. argues QQQ still belongs in a total‑return portfolio despite a low dividend, reminding investors QQQ is bought for growth exposure to big tech and AI leaders — a structural positive for long‑term demand. QQQ Pays Nothing, But Still Fits Into a 2026 Portfolio Built for Total Return
- Positive Sentiment: An article arguing Nvidia countered a bearish call signals that outsized gains or upside surprises from mega‑caps (NVIDIA in particular) can lift QQQ given its concentration in a few names. Positive catalyst if large caps keep beating expectations. Did Nvidia Just Prove Citrini Wrong?
- Positive Sentiment: Some strategists view the recent uptick in hedging as a contrarian buy signal — if downside protection activity signals capitulation, it can precede rebounds that disproportionately help growth‑heavy QQQ. Stock Investors Are Hedging a Drop. Strategists See a Buy Signal
- Neutral Sentiment: “The 4 Phases Of AI” notes strong AI‑driven earnings but a still‑fragile market — good for underlying fundamentals but not enough to prevent short‑term volatility in QQQ. The 4 Phases Of AI: Strong Earnings, Weak Markets
- Neutral Sentiment: ETF updates and economic commentary (TipRanks, Seeking Alpha macro pieces) provide mixed signals on growth vs. inflation — useful context but not an immediate directional driver for QQQ beyond market mood. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 2/26/2026
- Negative Sentiment: Several commentary pieces warn of a tech “fakeout,” rising pessimism, and signs of an irrational market — headlines that amplify selling pressure in Nasdaq‑heavy ETFs like QQQ. Nasdaq And U.S. Index Outlook: Stock Markets Tumble; The Great Tech Fakeout
- Negative Sentiment: Rotation into defense and healthcare (articles urging defensive positioning and XLV) suggests funds are shifting away from growth‑and‑AI exposures, pressuring QQQ flows and sentiment. Why It’s Time To Think About Defense
- Negative Sentiment: Concentration risk and warnings that Nvidia/the bull market may have “run out of steam” heighten downside risk for QQQ because a few names drive its returns. This Bull Market And Nvidia Have Run Out Of Steam; Bear Market Ahead?
- Negative Sentiment: Macro pieces (PCE, unemployment) argue the Fed may be misstepping — sticky rate concerns add to risk‑off moves that weigh on growth stocks and QQQ. New PCE And Unemployment Data Show The Fed Is On The Wrong Path
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.7941 dividend. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.
Invesco QQQ Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
