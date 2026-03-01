Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.0% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 40,999,982 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $1,236,482,000. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 118.3% in the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,226,000 after buying an additional 1,704,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,700,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,109 shares during the period. Finally, Kensington Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2,124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 366,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,386,000 after acquiring an additional 350,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $607.29 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $637.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $616.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $606.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.7941 dividend. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

