Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $29,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,959,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,771,785,000 after buying an additional 551,659 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,827,714,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,359,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,010,000 after purchasing an additional 103,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,766,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,913,000 after purchasing an additional 564,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $985.00 to $1,205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $960.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,229.59.
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance
Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,050.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $990.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,133.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,053.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $930.04.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.15%.
Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Topline ACHIEVE‑3 results for type 2 diabetes showed meaningful A1C and weight benefits for Lilly’s oral GLP‑1 in a head‑to‑head setting, reinforcing the drug’s commercial and regulatory potential. Lilly reports ACHIEVE-3 trial outcomes for type 2 diabetes
- Positive Sentiment: Detailed Phase 3/Lancet results show orforglipron outperformed oral semaglutide on A1C and weight in ACHIEVE‑3, strengthening Lilly’s case for market share and supporting upcoming regulatory timelines (U.S. obesity decision possible in Q2). Orforglipron Lancet results PR Newswire
- Positive Sentiment: CHMP issued a positive opinion for expanded EU use of Olumiant (baricitinib) in adolescents with severe alopecia areata — a near‑term regulatory win that expands labeled indications and revenue opportunities in Europe. Olumiant CHMP positive opinion PR Newswire
- Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital initiated coverage with an Outperform and $1,250 PT, signaling institutional confidence in Lilly’s obesity leadership; coupled with recent price‑target increases from other shops, this boosts investor conviction. RBC Capital initiates Eli Lilly
- Positive Sentiment: High‑profile media/TV endorsements (e.g., Jim Cramer recommending Lilly over Novo Nordisk) are supportive for retail flows and sentiment toward LLY. Jim Cramer Recommends Eli Lilly
- Neutral Sentiment: Reuters published additional trial safety data giving a more detailed picture of side effects — useful context for regulators and investors but not a clear negative or positive on balance. Reuters: additional data on weight-loss pill
- Neutral Sentiment: Health‑care stocks broadly moved higher today, which can amplify sector leaders’ moves but may reflect macro/flow dynamics rather than company‑specific fundamentals. Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Higher
- Negative Sentiment: Smaller rivals (e.g., Viking Therapeutics) and other entrants remain active in the obesity space — a potential long‑term competitive risk that could pressure pricing and market share over time. Viking Therapeutics profile
About Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
