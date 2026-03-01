Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $75.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.56% from the stock’s previous close.

QSR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.20.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $71.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.54. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $73.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.58.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 8.23%.The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider Jill Granat sold 11,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $778,052.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 476,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,143,266.26. This trade represents a 2.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thiago T. Santelmo sold 5,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $383,861.86. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 74,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,263.17. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 186,401 shares of company stock valued at $12,857,069 over the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,922.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company’s principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International’s business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI’s restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

See Also

