Wolfe Research Increases Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $295.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Wolfe Research from $276.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.70% from the stock’s previous close.

ITW has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $278.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $274.38.

ITW stock opened at $290.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.70. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $214.66 and a 1 year high of $303.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 95.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.400 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Axel Beck sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.22, for a total transaction of $1,225,599.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,083.58. This represents a 42.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 167,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.93, for a total value of $48,685,680.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 258,766 shares in the company, valued at $75,282,792.38. This represents a 39.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,887,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,622,322,000 after purchasing an additional 189,229 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,596,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,122,535,000 after buying an additional 151,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,944,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,709,734,000 after acquiring an additional 184,301 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,636,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,141,948,000 after acquiring an additional 142,837 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,797,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,822,000 after acquiring an additional 415,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

