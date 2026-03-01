Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 1,158,197 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,158,197 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $19,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 0.9% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 8,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.88.

Trending Headlines about Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $240,378.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,300.56. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.44, for a total value of $4,558,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,301.44. The trade was a 71.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,237 shares of company stock worth $25,861,120. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $133.32 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $164.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.