Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 1,158,197 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,158,197 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $19,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 0.9% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 8,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.88.
Trending Headlines about Arista Networks
Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains broadly bullish as Arista has meaningfully outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year, supporting buy-side conviction in its multi‑year growth runway. Is Arista Networks’ Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?
- Positive Sentiment: One analyst sees >50% upside as accelerating AI data‑center demand and Arista’s execution (switching, Ethernet for AI fabrics) could drive another leg of growth. This bullish note can attract momentum buyers. Why 1 Analyst Thinks Arista Networks Stock Can Still Gain Over 50% This Year
- Positive Sentiment: Arista 2.0 strategy (AI focus, SaaS offers and a 150M port deployment milestone) is gaining traction — supports upside potential from higher‑margin software and recurring‑revenue mix improvements. Arista 2.0 Strategy Picks Up Steam: Can ANET Ride This Wave?
- Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results beat expectations and management raised AI revenue guidance for FY‑2026, reinforcing Arista’s role in next‑gen cloud and AI infrastructure — a core fundamental support for the rally. Arista Networks (ANET) Is Down 5.1% After Raising 2026 AI Revenue Outlook And Beating Q4 Estimates – Has The Bull Case Changed?
- Neutral Sentiment: Company presentation at Bernstein Insights provides incremental color on strategy and roadmap (helpful for investors, but not an immediate catalyst). Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) Presents at Bernstein Insights
- Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat and guidance lift, the stock previously pulled back (~5%) as some investors rotated out on valuation concerns and to lock gains — this dynamic can cause volatility even with positive fundamentals. Arista Networks (ANET) Is Down 5.1% After Raising 2026 AI Revenue Outlook And Beating Q4 Estimates – Has The Bull Case Changed?
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: a director sold 422 shares (~$54k) last week — a small position change but sometimes cited by traders as a near‑term weak signal. Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Director Kelly Bodnar Battles Sells 422 Shares
Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks
In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $240,378.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,300.56. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.44, for a total value of $4,558,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,301.44. The trade was a 71.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,237 shares of company stock worth $25,861,120. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Arista Networks Price Performance
Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $133.32 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $164.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.42.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.
Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arista Networks
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- This makes me furious
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.