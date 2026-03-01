Aviso Financial Inc. Buys 13,756 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ

Aviso Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,609,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources comprises approximately 3.4% of Aviso Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Aviso Financial Inc. owned about 0.13% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $83,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 47.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3,182.7% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $35.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Evercore cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Desjardins lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average is $33.59. The company has a market cap of $91.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.68. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $44.04.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) is a Calgary-based independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. Established in the early 1970s and publicly listed in Canada and the United States, the company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its asset base spans conventional and unconventional reservoirs and includes oil sands mining and in-situ thermal projects, midstream processing and upgrading capacity, and related field operations.

The company’s operations are concentrated in Western Canada, where it develops heavy crude, bitumen from oil sands and conventional light crude and natural gas resources.

