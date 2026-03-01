Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 80.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,800 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 86.4% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Airbnb by 55.5% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 4,255.6% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $135.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.88 and a 1 year high of $144.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.24.

More Airbnb News

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 30.88%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large institutional buying: Several big funds (Vanguard, Harris Associates, AQR, Clearbridge) have recently increased stakes in ABNB, signaling confidence from long-term investors. MarketBeat ABNB Report

Large institutional buying: Several big funds (Vanguard, Harris Associates, AQR, Clearbridge) have recently increased stakes in ABNB, signaling confidence from long-term investors. Positive Sentiment: Revenue growth and top-line beat: Airbnb’s latest quarter showed revenue up ~12.9% year-over-year and beat consensus, suggesting continued demand resilience in travel. MarketBeat Earnings Coverage

Revenue growth and top-line beat: Airbnb’s latest quarter showed revenue up ~12.9% year-over-year and beat consensus, suggesting continued demand resilience in travel. Positive Sentiment: Sector outperformance / strong growth profile: Coverage notes ABNB has outperformed many consumer-discretionary peers and ranks highly on growth metrics, supporting medium-term upside potential. Barchart: Performance vs Peers

Sector outperformance / strong growth profile: Coverage notes ABNB has outperformed many consumer-discretionary peers and ranks highly on growth metrics, supporting medium-term upside potential. Neutral Sentiment: New third‑party co‑listing service (10XBNB): A press release touts platforms that let entrepreneurs earn Airbnb income without owning property; likely limited direct impact on Airbnb’s financials near-term. GlobeNewswire: 10XBNB Release

New third‑party co‑listing service (10XBNB): A press release touts platforms that let entrepreneurs earn Airbnb income without owning property; likely limited direct impact on Airbnb’s financials near-term. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data appears noisy/invalid this cycle (reported as zero with NaN changes), so do not read meaningful directional pressure from those feeds today.

Short-interest data appears noisy/invalid this cycle (reported as zero with NaN changes), so do not read meaningful directional pressure from those feeds today. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst picture: Several firms have adjusted price targets (some higher) but consensus remains around a “Hold” with an average target near $148 — implies limited uniform conviction among analysts. MarketBeat Analyst Summary

Mixed analyst picture: Several firms have adjusted price targets (some higher) but consensus remains around a “Hold” with an average target near $148 — implies limited uniform conviction among analysts. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by co‑founder/director Joseph Gebbia: He sold 58,000 shares (multiple recent sales), which can dent sentiment even if pre-scheduled or for diversification. InsiderTrades: Gebbia Sale

Insider selling by co‑founder/director Joseph Gebbia: He sold 58,000 shares (multiple recent sales), which can dent sentiment even if pre-scheduled or for diversification. Negative Sentiment: EPS miss: Airbnb reported EPS below consensus ($0.56 vs. $0.66), which often drives short‑term weakness despite the revenue beat. MarketBeat Earnings Coverage

EPS miss: Airbnb reported EPS below consensus ($0.56 vs. $0.66), which often drives short‑term weakness despite the revenue beat. Negative Sentiment: High-profile fund rebalancing: Coverage notes Cathie Wood trimmed exposure even as Airbnb posts strong revenue — such moves from prominent managers can amplify selling pressure. Benzinga: Cathie Wood Trim

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $345,736.35. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 165,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,251,941.94. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $533,735.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 49,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,170,532.50. The trade was a 7.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 853,775 shares of company stock worth $107,713,177. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $121.00 price objective on Airbnb in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ABNB

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.