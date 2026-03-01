Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Glj Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $20.42, but opened at $18.59. Sunrun shares last traded at $13.9790, with a volume of 17,121,690 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Sunrun from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.09.

In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 163,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $3,268,687.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,578,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,498,955.25. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 6,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $108,918.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 639,110 shares in the company, valued at $11,376,158. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 518,800 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,520. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.29 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 123.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun, Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun’s network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

