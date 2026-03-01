Cache Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

Cache Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 74.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the period. Cache Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 48.7% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Duolingo by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Duolingo by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 33,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Duolingo by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,823,000 after acquiring an additional 18,689 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Duolingo by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $101.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.86. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.99 and a fifty-two week high of $544.93.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. Duolingo had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $282.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.95 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 3,986 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.52, for a total transaction of $452,490.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,590,751.12. The trade was a 11.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 1,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $215,307.26. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 30,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,526.70. This represents a 5.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 14,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,291 in the last three months. 15.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Duolingo to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Evercore reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Duolingo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.26.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat estimates — revenue and EPS topped expectations and the company reported strong margin metrics. Earnings Report

Q4 results beat estimates — revenue and EPS topped expectations and the company reported strong margin metrics. Positive Sentiment: User scale: Duolingo closed 2025 with >50M daily active users and topped $1B in bookings — evidence of continued product adoption. Shareholder Letter

User scale: Duolingo closed 2025 with >50M daily active users and topped $1B in bookings — evidence of continued product adoption. Positive Sentiment: Strong full-year profitability: reports note roughly $400M profit for 2025, underlining unit economics at scale. Profit Article

Strong full-year profitability: reports note roughly $400M profit for 2025, underlining unit economics at scale. Neutral Sentiment: Management is explicitly shifting to prioritize user growth over near-term monetization, saying bookings and revenue growth will slow as they aim for 100M DAUs by 2028. Reuters Strategy Piece

Management is explicitly shifting to prioritize user growth over near-term monetization, saying bookings and revenue growth will slow as they aim for 100M DAUs by 2028. Neutral Sentiment: Management set explicit DAU growth targets and framed short-term profitability trade-offs as part of a longer-term expansion plan. Seeking Alpha

Management set explicit DAU growth targets and framed short-term profitability trade-offs as part of a longer-term expansion plan. Negative Sentiment: Guidance disappointment: FY‑2026 and Q1 2026 revenue/bookings guidance came in below Street expectations, triggering sharp intraday selling. Guidance/Miss Report

Guidance disappointment: FY‑2026 and Q1 2026 revenue/bookings guidance came in below Street expectations, triggering sharp intraday selling. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and price-target cuts accelerated the sell-off (multiple firms cut targets and/or ratings after the call). Analyst Moves

Analyst downgrades and price-target cuts accelerated the sell-off (multiple firms cut targets and/or ratings after the call). Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/litigation risk: investor law firms have launched probes into DUOL, increasing uncertainty and potential legal overhang. Investigation Alert

Regulatory/litigation risk: investor law firms have launched probes into DUOL, increasing uncertainty and potential legal overhang. Negative Sentiment: High-volume selling and negative press amplified moves — multiple outlets flagged a steep intraday decline and described investor concern over the strategy shift. Barron’s

Duolingo, Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL) is a technology-driven education company that operates a widely used language-learning platform. Founded in 2011 by Luis von Ahn and Severin Hacker, Duolingo offers a freemium service featuring bite-sized lessons, gamified exercises and adaptive learning algorithms. The company’s core product is its mobile and web application, which supports instruction in more than 40 languages, ranging from widely spoken tongues such as English and Spanish to lesser-taught options including Irish and Swahili.

In addition to its flagship language courses, Duolingo has expanded its product suite to include the Duolingo English Test, an on-demand, computer-based English proficiency exam designed for academic and professional admissions.

