Creekmur Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,427 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 222.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,877,000 after buying an additional 9,748,738 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 23.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,983,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,827,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,727,000 after purchasing an additional 242,273 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,289,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,835,000 after purchasing an additional 40,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth about $347,728,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog announced a strategic partnership with Sakana AI to jointly research, build, and commercialize tools to monitor and scale advanced AI systems — starting with large Japanese enterprises and expanding globally. The tie-up strengthens Datadog's position in enterprise AI observability and could expand product demand in a key growth area.

Datadog released its State of DevSecOps Report showing 87% of organizations run software with known exploitable vulnerabilities — a finding that highlights rising demand for observability and security tools. That industry data supports Datadog's addressable market for security and monitoring offerings.

Recent quarterly results (Feb 10) showed Datadog beat EPS and revenue expectations and provided FY26 and Q1 guidance — evidence of continued revenue growth and management confidence that underpins multi-year growth narratives. (Earnings/guidance details from recent filings and reports.)

Datadog is drawing investor attention and search interest (Zacks/Yahoo coverage), which can increase volatility but doesn't by itself change fundamentals.

Benzinga and other outlets amplified the Sakana AI story; media coverage can boost short-term interest but also invites profit-taking.

Reported short-interest data for February appears to contain anomalies (zeros/NaN and a 0.0 days-to-cover figure), so there's no clear short-squeeze signal from that dataset; treat the short-interest entry with caution.

Separate coverage highlights recent share-price weakness and questions about valuation — the stock has fallen over recent weeks and some pieces frame DDOG as having high expectations relative to current price, which can pressure shares as investors re-price growth and multiples.

DDOG stock opened at $111.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.15. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $201.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 361.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $953.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.53 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.14%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. Analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Datadog from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Macquarie Infrastructure raised their price target on Datadog from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Thirty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.62.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 11,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.93, for a total transaction of $1,544,126.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 518,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,466,084.69. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $795,854.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 88,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,020,398.60. The trade was a 5.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 337,291 shares of company stock valued at $48,909,907. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

