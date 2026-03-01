Creekmur Asset Management LLC Sells 3,308 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Creekmur Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 121.8% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,595.2% in the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.8% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $481,851.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,409.72. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 14,230 shares of company stock worth $1,888,421 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $152.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.64 and its 200-day moving average is $121.67. The company has a market cap of $635.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $156.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The business had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.58%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

