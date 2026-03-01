Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Purchased by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,107 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.1% of Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 47.0% during the third quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,978 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 9,586 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,238 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 42.0% in the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 10,327 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 377,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $2,445,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 506,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,962,034.28. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total transaction of $1,574,868.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 727,155 shares in the company, valued at $87,251,328.45. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 261,903 shares of company stock worth $31,829,749 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Key Walmart News

Walmart Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

NASDAQ:WMT opened at $127.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.12. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $134.69.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.07%.The company had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $136.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WMT

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.