Creekmur Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Creekmur Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 248.0% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $412.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $369.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $455.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Wedbush set a $320.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.50, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 38,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,904,987.50. This trade represents a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total transaction of $10,747,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 248,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,621,747.69. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

