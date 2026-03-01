Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:BOEU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:BOEU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 16,221 shares, an increase of 83.8% from the January 29th total of 8,823 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,432 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,432 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BOEU opened at $40.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average is $40.78. Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46.
Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1948 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the performance of the common shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA). This ETF is designed for short-term tactical trading and aims to provide leveraged exposure to Boeing’s daily stock performance.
