Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Trading 6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Obayashi Corporation (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.6750 and last traded at $28.6750. Approximately 188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.91.

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. Obayashi had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion.

Obayashi Corporation is a leading Japan‐based general contractor specializing in large‐scale construction and civil engineering projects. The company’s core operations encompass the design, construction and maintenance of infrastructure such as roads, bridges, tunnels, railways and airports, as well as high-rise commercial and residential buildings, industrial facilities and energy plants. Obayashi also offers development planning and consulting services, leveraging in-house expertise in project management, environmental engineering and safety compliance.

Founded in 1892 and headquartered in Osaka, Obayashi has evolved from a regional builder into a global construction group.

