Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Stock Price Down 6.5% – Should You Sell?

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.63 and last traded at $17.42. Approximately 26,135,258 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 32,008,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.

Several research firms recently commented on RGTI. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rigetti Computing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Williams Trading set a $40.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 260,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 141,541 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 24.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rigetti Computing by 43.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,860,000 after buying an additional 744,577 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 16.3% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 195,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 27,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 18.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 546,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after buying an additional 84,300 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigetti Computing is a pioneering quantum computing company that designs and manufactures superconducting quantum processors alongside a complementary software stack. Founded in 2013 by CEO Chad Rigetti, the company has developed end-to-end quantum systems—from cryogenic hardware to control electronics—to advance the performance and scalability of quantum machines.

At the core of Rigetti’s offering is its Quantum Cloud Services (QCS) platform, which enables developers and enterprises to access quantum processing units (QPUs) and hybrid quantum-classical workflows via the cloud.

