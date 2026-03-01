Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Shares Up 5.7% – Here’s What Happened

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $94.34 and last traded at $96.08. Approximately 38,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 158,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.90.

Positive Sentiment: Cable One is pursuing growth initiatives — a targeted Q1 2026 mobile launch, a proposed ~$480M MBI acquisition, and continued multi‑gig network upgrades that could drive revenue and ARPU upside if execution goes as planned.

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen reduced its price target from $260 to $142 but kept a "hold" rating — the new target still implies significant upside from current levels, which may be interpreted as support for the stock's medium‑term recovery potential.

Neutral Sentiment: The company granted inducement equity awards to its newly hired CEO (James A. Holanda) — this formalizes leadership transition but creates potential dilution and will be watched for alignment of incentives and retention.

Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call transcripts and analyst write‑ups are available — useful for investors parsing management commentary on subscriber trends, guidance and integration plans for the MBI deal.

Negative Sentiment: Q4 CY2025 results were materially weaker than expected: EPS of ($1.35) vs. consensus $7.60 and revenue of $363.74M below estimates — this drove a negative net margin and is the primary near‑term headwind to the stock.

Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo cut its price target from $107 to $90 and moved to an "underweight" rating, signaling downside risk vs. current levels and adding selling pressure from institutional accounts.

CABO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cable One from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $260.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $114.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.73.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.60 by ($8.95). Cable One had a negative net margin of 23.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $363.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.59 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cable One by 180.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One, Inc (NYSE:CABO) is an American provider of broadband communications services, offering a suite of residential and business solutions over a hybrid fiber-coaxial network. The company delivers high-speed internet access, digital video, voice communications and mobile services, alongside advanced managed Wi-Fi and cybersecurity tools. Cable One’s infrastructure supports both traditional cable offerings and converged IP-based platforms designed to meet evolving customer needs.

In addition to consumer-focused services, Cable One caters to small and medium-sized enterprises with dedicated business-class connectivity, Ethernet solutions and cloud-based voice applications.

