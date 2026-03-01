Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Short Interest Update

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,527 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the January 29th total of 3,526 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,816 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,816 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Get Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% alerts:

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.22.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Sunday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1276 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

About Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125%

Popular Capital Trust II Pfd Gtd 6.125% (NASDAQ: BPOPM) is a Delaware statutory trust formed by Popular, Inc to issue cumulative preferred securities. The trust’s sole assets consist of junior subordinated debentures issued by Popular, Inc, which serve as collateral for the preferred securities. Investors in BPOPM receive a fixed annual distribution rate of 6.125% through the initial fixed‐rate period.

These trust preferred securities are guaranteed on a subordinated basis by Popular, Inc, a financial holding company headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.