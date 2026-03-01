Compound Planning Inc. Invests $512,000 in Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 5,674.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,141,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,755 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $155,281,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 21.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,191,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $666,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006,055 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,016,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,062,000 after buying an additional 2,986,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North of South Capital LLP increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 444.2% in the 3rd quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 3,000,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,192,000 after buying an additional 2,448,778 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Pan American Silver from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $88.00 price target on Pan American Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

PAAS stock opened at $68.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.08. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $69.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 27.07%.Pan American Silver’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.40%.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

