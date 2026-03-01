Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.50, but opened at $10.95. Tele2 shares last traded at $10.4825, with a volume of 2,843 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TLTZY shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tele2 to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tele2 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tele2 has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.58.

Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $854.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.14 million. Tele2 had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 21.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tele2 will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Tele2 AB is a European telecommunications company headquartered in Kista, Sweden. Since its founding in 1993, the firm has developed into a full-service provider of voice, data and multimedia solutions for both consumer and business markets. Its core offerings include mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband, voice over IP, digital television services and data network solutions, alongside emerging Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine connectivity products.

Tele2 operates primarily across the Nordic and Baltic regions, with key markets in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

