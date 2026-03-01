Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Trading Down 11.3% – Here’s Why

Nidec Corp. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) shares fell 11.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.6380 and last traded at $3.6380. 6,226 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 37,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nidec Corporation is a global manufacturer of electric motors and related systems, supplying components and finished products for a wide range of industries. The company is best known for its precision small motors used in computer hard-disk drives and other compact applications, and it has broadened its product portfolio to include motors, drives, controllers and mechatronic systems for consumer appliances, office automation, industrial equipment and automotive applications.

Its product range encompasses brushless DC motors, induction motors, servo systems, power electronics and complete motor-driven systems designed for energy efficiency and high performance.

