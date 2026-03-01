Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:BRKD) Short Interest Down 46.5% in February

Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:BRKD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,236 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the January 29th total of 6,044 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,184 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,184 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares Trading Down 0.5%
BRKD stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average of $23.41. Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $25.32.
Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%.
The Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares (BRKD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Berkshire Hathaway Stock. BRKD was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.
