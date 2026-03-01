Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:BRKD) Short Interest Down 46.5% in February

Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:BRKD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,236 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the January 29th total of 6,044 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,184 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,184 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares Trading Down 0.5%

BRKD stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average of $23.41. Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $25.32.

Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares

About Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,362 shares in the last quarter.

The Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares (BRKD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Berkshire Hathaway Stock. BRKD was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

