Resolute Holdings Management (NYSE:RHLD) Stock Price Down 11% – Should You Sell?

Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. (NYSE:RHLD – Get Free Report) fell 11% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $165.96 and last traded at $167.5960. 70,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 148,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.38.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Resolute Holdings Management in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHLD. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Holdings Management in the 4th quarter valued at $112,292,000. Balance Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Holdings Management during the 4th quarter worth $52,169,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Holdings Management during the 4th quarter worth $47,149,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Resolute Holdings Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,891,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Resolute Holdings Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,228,000.
Resolute Holdings Management, Inc operates as an alternative asset management platform company. The company was incorporated in 2024 and is based in New York, New York.
