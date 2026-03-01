CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Trading Down 9.3% on Analyst Downgrade

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Zacks Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. The stock traded as low as $28.57 and last traded at $28.8310. 339,714 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,191,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.80.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CBZ. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of CBIZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBIZ has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBZ
Insider Buying and Selling
CBIZ News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting CBIZ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $3.75–$3.85, which, if achieved, would imply meaningful earnings recovery and could support valuation expansion. CBIZ, Inc. 2025 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Presentation
- Positive Sentiment: Company is targeting 2%–5% revenue growth for 2026 and is prioritizing integration of acquisitions and AI investments — a strategic shift that could drive margin improvement and incremental revenue over time. CBIZ targets 2%–5% revenue growth in 2026 as integration and AI drive strategic priorities
- Neutral Sentiment: Q4 revenue was up ~17.9% year‑over‑year, showing topline expansion despite the quarter missing street sales estimates — the growth helps the multi‑year story but didn’t offset the misses this quarter. CBIZ Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed estimates (reported $(0.70) vs. consensus $(0.66)) and revenue came in below analyst expectations ($542.7M reported vs. ~$578M expected), which is the primary near‑term catalyst for the selloff. CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Reports Sales Below Analyst Estimates In Q4 CY2025 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Technically the stock is far below its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages and trading near its 52‑week low with above‑average volume, indicating bearish momentum that can amplify downside even if longer‑term fundamentals look constructive.
Institutional Trading of CBIZ
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in CBIZ by 377.8% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in CBIZ during the second quarter worth $35,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.
CBIZ Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.53.
CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $542.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.02 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. CBIZ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.
About CBIZ
CBIZ, Inc (NYSE: CBZ), founded in 1996 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is a leading provider of professional business services in the United States. Since its inception, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to deliver a broad spectrum of financial, tax and advisory solutions tailored to the needs of small to mid-market organizations.
Through its Financial & Advisory Services segment, CBIZ offers accounting, tax preparation and compliance, audit support, and wealth management services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CBIZ
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- This makes me furious
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.