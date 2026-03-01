CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Trading Down 9.3% on Analyst Downgrade

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Zacks Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. The stock traded as low as $28.57 and last traded at $28.8310. 339,714 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,191,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.80.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CBZ. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of CBIZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBIZ has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In related news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 8,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $410,587.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,260.24. This represents a 18.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in CBIZ by 377.8% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in CBIZ during the second quarter worth $35,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.53.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $542.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.02 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. CBIZ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CBIZ, Inc (NYSE: CBZ), founded in 1996 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is a leading provider of professional business services in the United States. Since its inception, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to deliver a broad spectrum of financial, tax and advisory solutions tailored to the needs of small to mid-market organizations.

Through its Financial & Advisory Services segment, CBIZ offers accounting, tax preparation and compliance, audit support, and wealth management services.

