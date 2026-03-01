Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 578,346 shares, a growth of 105.5% from the January 29th total of 281,430 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 877,507 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 877,507 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSCS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,629,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,775,000 after purchasing an additional 672,038 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,828,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,261,000 after buying an additional 432,504 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,283,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,048,000 after buying an additional 1,995,326 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,263,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,030,000 after buying an additional 535,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,342,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,901,000 after acquiring an additional 305,484 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

BSCS stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.59.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0726 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.