Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Down 10.1% – What’s Next?

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) fell 10.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.2920. 1,074,097 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,541,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst price-target lift from Citizens JMP — Citizens JMP raised its price target to $10 and kept a “market outperform” rating, signaling significant upside potential if execution or pipeline news turns favorable. Read More.

Analyst price-target lift from Citizens JMP — Citizens JMP raised its price target to $10 and kept a “market outperform” rating, signaling significant upside potential if execution or pipeline news turns favorable. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 earnings call highlighted continued strength in LINZESS sales even as overall revenue fell; investors will watch whether LINZESS can stabilize top-line trends going forward. Read More.

Q4 earnings call highlighted continued strength in LINZESS sales even as overall revenue fell; investors will watch whether LINZESS can stabilize top-line trends going forward. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Post-quarter valuation and 2026 revenue guidance analysis is prompting re‑rating discussions — analysts and commentators are reworking models after the miss, which could amplify volatility while estimates are adjusted. Read More.

Post-quarter valuation and 2026 revenue guidance analysis is prompting re‑rating discussions — analysts and commentators are reworking models after the miss, which could amplify volatility while estimates are adjusted. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentaries explaining the share drop (e.g., coverage pieces) are framing the move as a reaction to the earnings miss plus guidance/pipeline uncertainty rather than a single catalyst. Read More.

Market commentaries explaining the share drop (e.g., coverage pieces) are framing the move as a reaction to the earnings miss plus guidance/pipeline uncertainty rather than a single catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Pipeline setback for apraglutide and an extended development timeline — Seeking Alpha and other analysts lowered expectations after management pushed timelines, increasing risk to future upside from the pipeline. Read More.

Pipeline setback for apraglutide and an extended development timeline — Seeking Alpha and other analysts lowered expectations after management pushed timelines, increasing risk to future upside from the pipeline. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed estimates — IRWD reported a loss for the quarter, with revenue falling ~47% YoY and coming in well below consensus, which directly triggered the share sell-off. Read More.

Q4 results missed estimates — IRWD reported a loss for the quarter, with revenue falling ~47% YoY and coming in well below consensus, which directly triggered the share sell-off. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded IRWD from “strong-buy” to “hold,” removing a supportive endorsement and adding selling pressure amid the disappointing quarter. Read More.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.70 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.93.

The firm has a market cap of $556.37 million, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 8.11%.The company had revenue of $47.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 535.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,889 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,359,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,439 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,575,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 660,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 740.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,510,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 3,092,475 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines for gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. The company’s flagship product is linaclotide, marketed under the brand name LINZESS in the United States for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) and chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). Through a strategic collaboration with Allergan (now part of AbbVie), Ironwood also commercializes linaclotide in select ex-U.S.

