UBS Group Cuts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $235.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SNOW. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $286.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Snowflake from $290.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.58.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $168.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.78. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $120.10 and a fifty-two week high of $280.67.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 48.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.44, for a total value of $2,601,412.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 218,020 shares in the company, valued at $48,060,328.80. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.09, for a total value of $1,970,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 461,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,927,668.59. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 713,681 shares of company stock worth $148,264,518 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,095,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,601,790,000 after buying an additional 1,448,094 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,603,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,413 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,887,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,120,000 after buying an additional 94,293 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 5,277,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,749,000 after acquiring an additional 116,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Snowflake by 15.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,951,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,045,000 after purchasing an additional 652,485 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

