UBS Group Cuts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $235.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SNOW. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $286.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Snowflake from $290.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.58.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snowflake
Snowflake Stock Performance
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 48.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Snowflake
In other Snowflake news, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.44, for a total value of $2,601,412.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 218,020 shares in the company, valued at $48,060,328.80. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.09, for a total value of $1,970,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 461,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,927,668.59. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 713,681 shares of company stock worth $148,264,518 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,095,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,601,790,000 after buying an additional 1,448,094 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,603,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,413 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,887,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,120,000 after buying an additional 94,293 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 5,277,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,749,000 after acquiring an additional 116,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Snowflake by 15.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,951,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,045,000 after purchasing an additional 652,485 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Snowflake News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and healthy demand: Snowflake reported ~30% y/y revenue growth and an EPS beat, with improving cash flow and strong customer metrics that underpin medium‑term revenue momentum. Snowflake Stock Surges After Q4 Revenue Jumps 30%, EPS Tops Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: AI positioning and market opportunity: Management highlighted agentic AI capabilities, partnerships (OpenAI/Anthropic integrations) and accelerating enterprise AI adoption — including faster growth in India — supporting a durable addressable market for Snowflake’s data cloud. Snowflake sees high levels of AI adoption among India Inc; country growth faster than global
- Positive Sentiment: Market technical/bull case: Some analysts and MarketBeat argue the sell‑off is overdone, institutions have been accumulating, and Snowflake’s cross‑cloud data position makes it central to AI workflows — a potential catalyst for a recovery. Is Snowflake’s Stock Meltdown Over? Signs Point to a Bottom
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst repositioning: Many firms kept Buy/Overweight ratings but trimmed price targets after the quarter (UBS, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, Canaccord, etc.), leaving a mix of upside potential and reduced near‑term analyst support. These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On Snowflake After Q4 Results
- Negative Sentiment: Mixed outlook disappointed some investors: Management’s FY27 product revenue guide (~27%) was viewed as conservative relative to some buyside expectations, contributing to a share pullback despite the beat. Snowflake’s stock dips as the software company gives a mixed outlook
- Negative Sentiment: Rising legal risk: Multiple law firms and class‑action notices were filed or publicized this week, creating legal overhang and increasing near‑term uncertainty for shareholders. Deadlines for lead‑plaintiff filings are being emphasized. Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Snowflake Inc. Investors to Act: Class Action Filed
- Negative Sentiment: Profitability concerns persist: Commentary (e.g., Motley Fool) notes that while growth is strong, durable GAAP profitability remains elusive — a point that keeps some investors sidelined despite the AI narrative. Why I’m Still Not Buying Snowflake Stock
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.
Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Snowflake
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- This makes me furious
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.