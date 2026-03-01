Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Director Sells $3,608,300.00 in Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) Director William Sandbrook sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,443.32, for a total transaction of $3,608,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,229,471.12. This trade represents a 21.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $1,430.19 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.44 and a 1-year high of $1,500.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,157.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $958.64.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $9.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $2.62. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 48.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Blowout Q4 results and massive backlog — FIX reported Q4 EPS of $9.37 vs. $4.09 a year earlier and revenue of $2.65B, driven by data‑center/new construction demand; year‑end backlog jumped to roughly $11.9B, signaling multi‑quarter visibility for revenue. Read More.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIX. Wall Street Zen lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,611.00 price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,310.00 target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,573.67.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

