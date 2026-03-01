Patrick Desbois Sells 6,694 Shares of Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) COO Patrick Desbois sold 6,694 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.65, for a total value of $1,684,545.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 58,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,731,591. This trade represents a 10.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Patrick Desbois sold 3,678 shares of Garmin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total transaction of $773,851.20.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of GRMN opened at $252.42 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $169.26 and a 1-year high of $261.69. The company has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.29.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.40. Garmin had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Garmin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.350-9.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 41.86%.

Key Garmin News

Here are the key news stories impacting Garmin this week:

Despite the sales, insiders still retain sizable holdings (for example, CEO Clifton Pemble owns 124,075 shares after his sale), which can temper concerns that leadership is abandoning the stock. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large, coordinated insider selling likely pressured the share price: CEO Clifton Pemble sold 19,914 shares (~$5.01M), COO Patrick Desbois sold 6,694 shares (~$1.68M), EVP Matthew Munn sold 5,275 shares (~$1.32M), CFO Douglas Boessen sold 3,487 shares (~$877.5K), and VP Susan Lyman sold 3,805 shares (~$956K). These trades represent double-digit percentage reductions for several executives and are being interpreted by some investors as a negative signal or as near-term supply hitting the market. SEC filings for each sale: Read More., Read More., Read More., Read More., Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Longbow Research raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $240.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Institutional Trading of Garmin

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Garmin by 40.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 13,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 51.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 17.0% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a technology company best known for designing and manufacturing navigation, communication and information devices that leverage global positioning system (GPS) technology. The company serves a diverse set of markets including consumer fitness and wearables, automotive navigation, aviation avionics, marine electronics and outdoor handheld devices. Garmin’s products combine hardware, mapping and software services to deliver location-aware solutions for personal, recreational and professional uses.

Garmin’s product lineup includes wearable fitness and multisport watches (Forerunner, Fenix, Venu), cycling computers and accessories (Edge, Varia), handheld and handheld-mounted GPS devices for outdoor activities, automotive and portable navigation units, marine chartplotters and fishfinders, and certified avionics for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft.

Featured Articles

