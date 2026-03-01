Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has $150.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $180.00.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.96.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $137.19 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $66.12 and a one year high of $207.52. The company has a market cap of $328.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.67 and a 200-day moving average of $169.82.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $22,465,494.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,953,343.92. The trade was a 20.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,795.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 219,421 shares in the company, valued at $29,340,976.12. This represents a 8.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,054,279 shares of company stock worth $142,212,233 over the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

