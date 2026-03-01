Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.54 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,664 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Commons Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.3% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 8,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 28,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 15,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting SPDR Gold Shares
Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold Shares this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Banco Santander increased its stake in GLD, a direct institutional buy that can support ETF demand and liquidity. SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.
- Positive Sentiment: Gold has pushed back above the $5,200 area and posted a strong rebound in February, underpinning GLD flows as investors use the ETF to access record metals prices. Gold prices push back above $5,200; sees solid rebound in February to end month with another record
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and forecasters remain bullish — some now calling earlier $8,000 targets conservative — supporting expectations for further upside in gold and therefore GLD. Gold Price Forecast – Our $8,000 Target Was Likely Too Conservative
- Positive Sentiment: Macro commentary (Sprott) argues for a new monetary‑reserve narrative (a “Bretton Woods III”), which supports long‑term institutional demand for gold as a reserve asset. ‘As the world breaks up, you’re going to need a monetary reserve system’ – Sprott’s Paul Wong on why Bretton Woods III is inevitable and gold stands alone
- Positive Sentiment: Investor preference: GLD is highlighted as a lower‑volatility way to own precious metals versus SLV, which can attract risk‑averse inflows. GLD Offers a Smoother Ride Than SLV Over 10 Years
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage notes rising inflation pressures and questions whether gold can sustain levels above $5,200 — these are watch‑items that create two‑way intraday volatility but not a clear directional signal. Can gold prices hold above $5,200 as inflation pressues rise
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical intra‑day analyses outline key entry/support levels for traders; useful for short‑term positioning but neutral for long‑term GLD direction. Gold market analysis for February 27 – key intra-day price entry levels for active traders
- Negative Sentiment: Macro headwinds — a hawkish Fed, stronger USD and U.S. PPI surprises — could cap upside and increase volatility, creating a risk that GLD’s gains stall. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Tariffs vs. Fed Policy – Gold’s $5,250 Break?
- Negative Sentiment: Short‑term profit‑taking in silver and periodic gold pullbacks have been reported; that selling pressure can spill into GLD during rotations or liquidity‑driven moves. Profit-taking price pressure on gold, silver
SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance
About SPDR Gold Shares
SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.
