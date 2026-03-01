Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.54 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,664 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Commons Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.3% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 8,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 28,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 15,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting SPDR Gold Shares

Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold Shares this week:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $483.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $440.84 and its 200-day moving average is $387.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.87 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $261.25 and a fifty-two week high of $509.70.

(Free Report)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.