TC Energy Corporation $TRP Shares Purchased by Aviso Financial Inc.

Aviso Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,609 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $15,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRP. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. SouthState Corp increased its stake in TC Energy by 2,757.1% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the third quarter worth about $72,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRP opened at $64.38 on Friday. TC Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $64.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.73.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.8775 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.90%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, February 20th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of TC Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TC Energy from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

TC Energy (NYSE: TRP) is a North American energy infrastructure company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Formerly known as TransCanada, the company rebranded as TC Energy to reflect its broad presence across Canada, the United States and Mexico. TC Energy develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy infrastructure assets that play a central role in the transportation and delivery of energy across the continent.

The company’s principal businesses include long‑distance natural gas transmission, liquids (crude oil) pipelines, natural gas storage and power generation.

