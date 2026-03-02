Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Stock Position Cut by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 171,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,028,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $493,239,000 after purchasing an additional 65,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 13.6% during the third quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:
- Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat highlights Alphabet’s “quiet edge” — big hidden assets (14% stake in Anthropic, an early SpaceX stake and massive device distribution) that amplify AI and cloud upside beyond Search and YouTube. Alphabet’s Quiet Edge: The Hidden Assets Powering Its Run
- Positive Sentiment: South Korea approved Google’s request to export high‑precision map data — clears a major market access barrier for Google Maps and mapping-related revenue/opportunity in Korea. South Korea approves Google bid to export high-precision map data
- Positive Sentiment: Reports say Meta will rent Google’s TPU AI chips for model training — validation of Google’s AI infrastructure business and a potential multi‑billion revenue stream for cloud/TPU services. Google signs multibillion-dollar AI chip deal with Meta, Information reports
- Positive Sentiment: Alphabet folded robotics unit Intrinsic into Google and signals Gemini may power next‑gen robots — deepens AI product integration and expands commercial AI addressable market. Alphabet’s robotics platform Intrinsic joins Google to support AI models
- Positive Sentiment: Google launched Nano Banana 2 (image‑generation model) with faster, better outputs — product improvements that help retain user engagement across AI services. Google rolls out Nano Banana 2
- Positive Sentiment: Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller increased his Alphabet stake again — a notable institutional vote of confidence often read positively by the market. Druckenmiller Piled Into Alphabet
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other analyst pieces reiterate Alphabet’s AI‑fueled edge in Search and Cloud vs. Meta, reinforcing the consensus growth story but not changing near‑term guidance. Meta Platforms vs. Alphabet: Which Digital Ad Behemoth Has an Edge?
- Neutral Sentiment: Waymo’s planned expansion toward Chicago signals long‑term commercialization progress but remains a multi‑year revenue story rather than an immediate profit driver. Waymo to bring driverless cars to Chicago
- Negative Sentiment: Belgian competition watchdog opened a probe into Google’s online ad pricing practices — regulatory and legal risk that could pressure ad revenue or require business changes. Belgian watchdog opens probe into Google’s online ad price practices
- Negative Sentiment: Internal tensions: 100+ Google AI employees urged limits on some military uses of Gemini, highlighting governance/ethical frictions that could complicate product deployment and public perception. Google Workers Seek ‘Red Lines’ on Military A.I.
- Negative Sentiment: Schaeffer’s options commentary warns bulls to watch for faltering action and offers a trade for subscribers — a signal some traders are positioning for short‑term downside or increased volatility. Bulls Should Keep Watch on Faltering Alphabet Stock
Alphabet Stock Performance
GOOGL opened at $311.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $349.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $320.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. HSBC boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $395.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.57.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.
Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.
