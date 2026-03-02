Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Stock Position Cut by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 171,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,028,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $493,239,000 after purchasing an additional 65,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 13.6% during the third quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total transaction of $867,569.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,832.60. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,112,380 shares of company stock worth $119,112,888. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL opened at $311.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $349.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $320.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. HSBC boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $395.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.57.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

