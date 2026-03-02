NMI Holdings Inc $NMIH Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 624,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,233 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.81% of NMI worth $23,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 51.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in NMI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NMI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in NMI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NMI by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NMIH. Barclays upped their price objective on NMI from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group set a $43.00 price target on NMI in a research report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NMI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

NMI Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $39.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.63. NMI Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $180.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.69 million. NMI had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 55.05%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $638,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,059.37. This represents a 29.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 55,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $2,179,650.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 415,411 shares in the company, valued at $16,462,737.93. This represents a 11.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,057 shares of company stock worth $4,495,886. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: NMIH) is a publicly traded mortgage insurance company that provides private mortgage insurance to lenders across the United States and Canada. Through its principal subsidiary, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation, NMI underwrites and issues policies that protect originators and investors against losses arising from borrower default on residential mortgage loans. By mitigating credit risk on higher‐loan‐to‐value mortgages, the company supports homebuyers’ access to financing and contributes to overall market liquidity.

Beyond its core mortgage insurance products, NMI offers credit risk‐sharing and reinsurance solutions designed to help clients optimize capital utilization and manage portfolio exposure.

Featured Articles

