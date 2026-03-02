JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $22.26 Million Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. $ALV

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 18,673 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.24% of Autoliv worth $22,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Autoliv alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter worth $1,302,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth $1,385,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,484,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,697,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 88,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after buying an additional 12,944 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autoliv news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total value of $194,332.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,139.79. This trade represents a 17.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Swahn sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $180,360.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,467.42. This represents a 21.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,735. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research set a $143.00 price objective on Autoliv in a research report on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autoliv in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALV

Autoliv Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $118.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.49 and a 12-month high of $130.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.34. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 30.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 36.40%.

About Autoliv

(Free Report)

Autoliv Inc (NYSE: ALV) is a leading global supplier of automotive safety systems, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of passive and active safety products. Its core product portfolio includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, restraint control modules and pedestrian protection systems. In recent years, the company has also expanded into active safety technologies, offering radar, camera and sensor solutions that support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications.

Founded in 1997 following the spin-off of Electrolux’s automotive safety business, Autoliv has evolved into a multinational organization with a presence in over 27 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.