JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $22.79 Million Holdings in Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.28% of Oshkosh worth $22,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSK. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at $29,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,895,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,889,000 after buying an additional 31,401 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at $5,772,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $168.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $182.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $183.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Shares of OSK opened at $169.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.46 and its 200-day moving average is $139.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Oshkosh Corporation has a 12 month low of $76.82 and a 12 month high of $180.49.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.21%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.75%.

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company’s offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

