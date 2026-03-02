TopBuild Corp. $BLD Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59,902 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.22% of TopBuild worth $24,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 6.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 31.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 3.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $447.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $266.26 and a fifty-two week high of $559.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.42.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 9.65%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLD. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $449.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings lowered TopBuild from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on TopBuild from $515.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.26.

Wells Fargo cut its price target from $600 to $525 but kept an Overweight rating, leaving material upside vs. the current price — shows continued analyst conviction despite the reset. Positive Sentiment: Benchmark trimmed its target from $515 to $500 but maintained a Buy — another buy-side vote that implies double-digit upside from current levels. Benzinga

Benchmark trimmed its target from $515 to $500 but maintained a Buy — another buy-side vote that implies double-digit upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: TopBuild returned $434.2M to shareholders via share repurchases in 2025 and has substantial remaining buyback capacity (~$753.9M), supporting EPS and signaling management confidence. TopBuild Q4 press release

TopBuild returned $434.2M to shareholders via share repurchases in 2025 and has substantial remaining buyback capacity (~$753.9M), supporting EPS and signaling management confidence. Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying: Aster Capital disclosed a new ~ $598k position in BLD, indicating some funds are adding exposure after the results. Aster Capital buys BLD

Institutional buying: Aster Capital disclosed a new ~ $598k position in BLD, indicating some funds are adding exposure after the results. Neutral Sentiment: RBC bumped its target modestly from $410 to $433 and left a Sector Perform rating — a mixed signal (slightly higher target but no upgrade). Benzinga

RBC bumped its target modestly from $410 to $433 and left a Sector Perform rating — a mixed signal (slightly higher target but no upgrade). Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results: revenue (~$1.49B) roughly in line with expectations and EPS of $4.50 beat consensus by $0.11, but EPS and net income were down versus a year ago — topline growth was acquisition-driven. Yahoo Finance: Q4 results

Q4 results: revenue (~$1.49B) roughly in line with expectations and EPS of $4.50 beat consensus by $0.11, but EPS and net income were down versus a year ago — topline growth was acquisition-driven. Negative Sentiment: Profitability compression: reported operating and net margins declined (YoY net income and EPS down), driven by SG&A increases, acquisition-related costs and inventory step-ups that weighed on Specialty Distribution margins. Those margin hits are a key reason sentiment turned negative despite revenue growth. TopBuild Q4 press release

Profitability compression: reported operating and net margins declined (YoY net income and EPS down), driven by SG&A increases, acquisition-related costs and inventory step-ups that weighed on Specialty Distribution margins. Those margin hits are a key reason sentiment turned negative despite revenue growth. Negative Sentiment: Higher leverage and interest costs: long-term debt rose materially after 2025 acquisitions and interest expense increased, raising financial risk and weighing on adjusted earnings expectations. This is amplifying investor caution. TopBuild Q4 press release

Higher leverage and interest costs: long-term debt rose materially after 2025 acquisitions and interest expense increased, raising financial risk and weighing on adjusted earnings expectations. This is amplifying investor caution. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: recent insider share sales (including by the CEO) have been reported, which can add to near-term downward pressure on the stock. Quiver / summary

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE: BLD) is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products serving primarily the U.S. construction market. Headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, the company was formed in 2011 as a spin-off from ABF Freight System and has since grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions. TopBuild’s core mission is to enhance energy efficiency and comfort in new residential and light commercial construction projects by providing comprehensive insulation solutions and related services.

The company operates through two main segments.

