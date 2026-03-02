JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation $PRCT

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 607,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,068 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.09% of PROCEPT BioRobotics worth $21,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vega Investment Solutions raised its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vega Investment Solutions now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1,262.5% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 40.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

PRCT opened at $22.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.44. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $66.85.

PROCEPT BioRobotics News Summary

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $76.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.70 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a negative net margin of 31.02%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting PROCEPT BioRobotics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company outlined a multi‑year plan and issued 2026 guidance of $390M–$410M, signaling a path to higher revenue as it pursues pricing discipline and commercial realignment; the investor day attempted to frame a roadmap to sustainable growth. PROCEPT outlines $390M–$410M revenue target for 2026

Company outlined a multi‑year plan and issued 2026 guidance of $390M–$410M, signaling a path to higher revenue as it pursues pricing discipline and commercial realignment; the investor day attempted to frame a roadmap to sustainable growth. Positive Sentiment: Certain sell‑side firms maintained constructive ratings (buy/overweight/outperform) even after trimming targets, which leaves upside scenarios if execution and revenue recovery accelerate. Analyst updates (summary)

Certain sell‑side firms maintained constructive ratings (buy/overweight/outperform) even after trimming targets, which leaves upside scenarios if execution and revenue recovery accelerate. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results showed revenue grew ~11.9% YoY and gross profit improved, and operating and net losses narrowed versus a year ago — a mixed quarter that demonstrates progress but also falling short of market expectations. Q4 earnings highlights

Q4 results showed revenue grew ~11.9% YoY and gross profit improved, and operating and net losses narrowed versus a year ago — a mixed quarter that demonstrates progress but also falling short of market expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Investor‑day materials and the earnings call transcript provide detail on assumptions behind guidance and the commercial reset; these are useful for modeling recovery timing but don’t eliminate execution risk. Investor Day slideshow

Investor‑day materials and the earnings call transcript provide detail on assumptions behind guidance and the commercial reset; these are useful for modeling recovery timing but don’t eliminate execution risk. Negative Sentiment: EPS and revenue missed consensus (EPS -$0.53 vs. -$0.32 estimate; revenue below forecasts), which triggered immediate downward pressure as investors re‑priced near‑term growth expectations. Q4 miss coverage

EPS and revenue missed consensus (EPS -$0.53 vs. -$0.32 estimate; revenue below forecasts), which triggered immediate downward pressure as investors re‑priced near‑term growth expectations. Negative Sentiment: Several analysts cut price targets and/or downgraded the stock (examples: Jefferies to Hold; BofA to Underperform with $20 PT; Leerink, TD Cowen and Piper lowered targets), increasing short‑term downside risk and contributing to weaker sentiment. Analyst downgrades and price target changes

Several analysts cut price targets and/or downgraded the stock (examples: Jefferies to Hold; BofA to Underperform with $20 PT; Leerink, TD Cowen and Piper lowered targets), increasing short‑term downside risk and contributing to weaker sentiment. Negative Sentiment: A securities‑fraud investigation by Ademi LLP into PROCEPT’s disclosures emerged, adding legal and headline risk that can prolong volatility and deter risk‑tolerant buyers. Ademi LLP investigation notice

A securities‑fraud investigation by Ademi LLP into PROCEPT’s disclosures emerged, adding legal and headline risk that can prolong volatility and deter risk‑tolerant buyers. Negative Sentiment: Shares reached a new 52‑week low and traded at elevated volumes around these announcements, reflecting broad selling pressure and a reassessment of near‑term execution and guidance credibility. 52-week low coverage

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Friday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Thursday. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics, Inc is a medical device company specializing in the development and commercialization of robotic systems for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company’s technology leverages precision robotics and real-time imaging to perform minimally invasive procedures, aiming to reduce patient recovery time and improve clinical outcomes compared to traditional surgical approaches.

The company’s flagship product, the AquaBeam Robotic System, uses a high-velocity waterjet to selectively remove prostate tissue while preserving surrounding healthy structures.

