Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc Acquires 976 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 187.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 0.5% of Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 100.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 40,999,982 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,236,482,000. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,226,000 after buying an additional 1,704,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,700,424,000 after buying an additional 1,457,109 shares during the period. Finally, Kensington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2,124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 366,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,386,000 after acquiring an additional 350,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $607.29 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $637.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $616.27 and a 200-day moving average of $606.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7941 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

