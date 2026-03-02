Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $50.77 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 427,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,672 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $50,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% in the third quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 306.6% in the third quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3%

IJR stock opened at $129.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.47 and its 200-day moving average is $121.80. The company has a market cap of $95.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $133.52.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

